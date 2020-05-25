



A suspected DUI driver found himself deep in a smelly situation near Elk Grove today.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, police received a call from a driver who said he drove his vehicle into an unknown body of water and that his vehicle was quickly filling up. The driver said he was on a dairy farm on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento County near the City of Elk Grove, according to a statement from South Sacramento CHP.

After searching for about 48, Cosumnes Fire Department firefighters finally found the driver inside his minivan with a trailer that was partially submerged in a liquid manure storage pond. CHP officers were called out to the scene and determined the driver had been in the pond for about an hour before calling for help. At one point, he had been up to his neck in feces.

Officers say the man was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.