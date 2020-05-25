



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Central Valley for most of the week as temperatures are expected to push past 100 degrees for several days.

Several consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures are expected, forecasters say, with the hottest days being Tuesday through Thursday.

⚠ An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Valley, Delta, and foothills through 7 PM Thu. Triple digit temperatures will be commonplace during this period along with little relief expected overnight. The hottest days will be Tue through Thu. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gPOg9EWO6D — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 25, 2020

Record highs are expected in several spots, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sacramento Executive Airport is predicted to see a high of 104 on Wednesday, which would smash the old record of 100 set back in 1984 for that day.

Stockton is expected to see a high of 105 on Wednesday as well, another would-be record.

Nighttime lows are not expected to offer much relief, forecasters say. Lows are only expected to be between 65-76 digress for the Valley and foothills.

🌡 While a few temperature records could be broken today, Tue & Wed will be much more likely as highs rise into the low to perhaps mid 100s. Thu's record will be more challenging given many sites had seen upper 100s back in 1984. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YgI9uJCb7v — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 25, 2020

Temperatures aren’t expected to fall back down to normal average highs until the weekend when 80-degree weather is expected.

The Excessive Heat Warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday and is expected to last through 7 p.m. Thursday.

