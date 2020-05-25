  • CBS13On Air

san joaquin county, San Joaquin River Delta

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a man who was the apparent victim of a homicide was found in the Delta west of Stockton.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 7 a.m. on Monday near Lower Jones Road and Whiskey Slough.

Detectives are now at the scene investigating.

No other information about the victim other than he was in his early 20s has been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4400.

