SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a man who was the apparent victim of a homicide was found in the Delta west of Stockton.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 7 a.m. on Monday near Lower Jones Road and Whiskey Slough.
An adult male possibly in his early 20’s appears to be have been the victim of an apparent homicide & was found around 7am on Lower Jones Rd/Whiskey Slough.
Detectives are on scene. If you have
If you have any information regarding this incident call us at 209-468-4400. pic.twitter.com/2XcscNQgYy
— San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) May 25, 2020
Detectives are now at the scene investigating.
No other information about the victim other than he was in his early 20s has been released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 468-4400.