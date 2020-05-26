



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that many barbershops and hair salons in California can reopen.

The move comes after the governor revealed that nearly all of the counties in California have been given the green light to reopen businesses quicker.

READ: California Guidelines For Barbershops And Salons To Reopen

While most of the state is now deep into phase two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said that only lower risk businesses could reopen. Salons and barbershops were not slated to reopen until phase three.

#BREAKING Places of worship and all retail can re-open Statewide with modifications with county approval. Hair salons and barber shops can re-open with modifications ONLY in counties approved for accelerated re-opening. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/ZAsdmgpjLw — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 26, 2020

Still, as of Tuesday, barbershops and salons in counties given the go-ahead can now reopen with appropriate modifications.

“We are walking into the unknown,” Newsom said at his press conference on Tuesday.

A total of 47 of California’s 58 counties have been given the green light to push further into phase two of reopening. All counties in the greater Sacramento Metropolitan Area have been given the go-ahead.

Scenes from this weekend: Praying I don’t end up looking like Gov. Exotic 😳 ✂️ pic.twitter.com/rSPyM984QH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 26, 2020

Newsom noted that his office and the legislature are still working on the guidance that will allow nail salons to reopen. The governor previously revealed that the first case of community spread of coronavirus was linked to a nail salon.

The governor cited increased testing, a stabilization of positive coronavirus rates, PPE procurement and improved tracing as reasons for the easing of restrictions.