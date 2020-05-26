SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With businesses boarded up and left empty, the Broadway corridor of Sacramento has seen an uptick in tagging businesses and breaking windows.

The city has stepped up patrols to prevent vandalism from getting worse, even making one arrest this past weekend.

Removing graffiti could take hours and the man tasked with the job says the situation is crushing, especially for business owners.

”A lot of folks on this corridor here are boarding up. I know they’ve had to shut down and they put plywood up and they still tag over the plywood they break the windows. It’s just a lot of vandalism,” John Pantis with J&A Steam Cleaning said. “It’s pretty frustrating for us and the business owner.”

The punishment for graffiti could be a fine or even jail time.