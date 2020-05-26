



Keegan-Michael Key hosts the debut episode of Game On! this Wednesday, May 27th at 8:00PM ET/PT as Team Gronk with comedians Bobby Lee and guest Gabriel Iglesias compete against Team Venus with comedian Ian Karmel and guest pro basketball player J.R. Smith, in a variety of outrageous challenges.

Game On! features Gronk and Venus going head to head in epic contests, including kicking a field goal at the Colosseum during an L.A. Rams game, a battle of strength against the strongest man in the world and a soccer drill with musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray. Tune in Wednesday night at 8:00PM ET/PT for the world premiere of Game On!, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.