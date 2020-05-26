JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jamestown early Tuesday afternoon that left a suspect dead.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the incident happened at the Preston Lane Apartments in Jamestown. Deputies were called to the home for a domestic violence incident and say the man refused to leave the residence and threatened to shoot at deputies.

Deputies say there was an emergency protective order against the suspect.

When the suspect finally came outside, the sheriff’s office said he appeared to be holding a firearm. Deputies fired non-lethal projectiles at the man in an effort to get him to surrender. After he refused to surrender, deputies fired their service weapons at the man, killing him.

Deputies learned the firearm he was holding was a replica. The suspect’s name has not been released.