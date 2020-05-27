SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several cities saw record high temperatures on Tuesday – and more 100-plus degree weather is expected.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Central Valley through Thursday.

🌡️ Several record high temperatures were set today as highs reached into the 100s across most of the Valley this afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/xVqQOWTECX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 27, 2020

On Tuesday, temperatures skyrocketed past the century mark all across the region. Some places even saw a 30 to 40 degree difference than the same day last year.

At the Sacramento Executive Airport monitor, NWS recorded a high of 103 on Tuesday. This bested the old daily record of 101 set back in 1976 – and was 42-degrees hotter than the 2019 recorded high for the day (it was only 61 last year).

Stockton saw a 105-degree high on Tuesday, smashing their old daily record of 101 set back in 1974. Last year, Stockton’s high for the day was only 68 degrees.

Thinking back to cooler days? Do you remember May 26th, 2019? Temperatures in #NorCal were much cooler than those seen today by anywhere from 30 to 40 degrees! #cawx pic.twitter.com/NscCtjeJQL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 27, 2020

NWS forecasters say more daily record highs could be set on Wednesday as the hot weather stretches on.

Overnight lows are only expected to fall into the 60s to lower 70s.

Cooler, more seasonal weather isn’t expected to return until the weekend.