Sacramento County Sheriff And Black Lives Matter Activists Reach SettlementSheriff Scott Jones agreed to pay two activists $16,000 each after he blocked them on social media.

18 minutes ago

New Video Released In Shooting Of Of Unarmed Black ManThe Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released the investigative file on the 2017 shooting of an unarmed black man that concluded the killing was justified, contradicting a county finding that excessive force was used.

23 minutes ago

Placer County Moving Forward With Antibody TestingPlacer County leaders plan to test people for COVID-19 antibodies, then use the results to influence guidelines on reopening.

38 minutes ago

Can Employees Refuse To Go Back To Work?Small business owners are running into problems as they slowly start reopening. Some workers currently on unemployment are now saying they aren’t coming back.

44 minutes ago

Rangers To Shut Down Discovery Park & Toscornia Beach SaturdayOne of Sacramento's busiest parks will be shut down for part of this weekend.

46 minutes ago