



ARDEN (CBS13) — Multiple fights broke out outside of Arden Fair Mall Friday afternoon, hours after the mall reopened for the first time in months.

Police say the fights are just one of the reasons why officers were out patrolling the area Friday.

The first fight broke out around 5 p.m. in front of the main entrance to the mall. A group of young people gathered in a group as security officers and police worked to break up the fight.

Two more fights broke out in the parking lot within the hour. Police officers stood by monitoring the situation Friday evening as the mall remained open.

Arden Fair Mall does have a history of fights like what took place Friday. It’s a big reason why mall officials had officers out there on Friday.

“The fact that we have officers out here today is always just that little extra assistance that helps us create a safe environment for everyone,” Arden Fair spokesperson Nathan Spradlin said.

Officers were on the loudspeaker asking people to clear out around 6 p.m. and a helicopter flew above monitoring the situation.