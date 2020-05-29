  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after the body of a woman was found in rural Stockton early Friday morning.

The woman’s body was found near Gillis Road, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe she was the victim of a homicide, but have not elaborated further.

An investigation is now underway.

No information about the woman, other than that she was believed to have been in her 30s, has been released at this point.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

