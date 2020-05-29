  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:34 AMBest Knife Ever!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Discovery Park, Tiscornia Park


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of Sacramento’s busiest parks will be shut down for part of this weekend.

On Wednesday, park rangers announced the closure of the parking lot at Tiscornia Beach near Discovery Park. Now they are saying both the beach and Discovery Park will be totally closed on Saturday.

READ ALSO: How Many Swimmers Have Drowned In The River At Sacramento’s Discovery Park?

Rangers say the parks will be closed due to concerns over three large unpermitted events planned on Saturday.

Park officials told CBS13 on Wednesday one of the unpermitted events was a birthday party.

The multi-use trail will remain open and the park will reopen on Sunday.

Comments
  1. manuel says:
    May 29, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Freedom is so passe’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply