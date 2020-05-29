Hundreds Of Black Lives Matter Activists Protest Death Of George Floyd In SacramentoBlack Lives Matter activists are gathering in Oak Park to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after he was detained by police earlier this week.

Coronavirus Unemployment: EDD Acknowledges Staff May Be Responsible For Costly Date ErrorsEmployment Development Department agents have been accusing people of making costly typos on their unemployment applications.

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To Limits On Church ServicesA divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Lodi Teens Use Time At Home To Build Car Detailing BusinessCleaning is the last thing you would think two 15-year-old teen boys would be doing without being asked during their summer break.