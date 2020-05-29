Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of Sacramento’s busiest parks will be shut down for part of this weekend.
On Wednesday, park rangers announced the closure of the parking lot at Tiscornia Beach near Discovery Park. Now they are saying both the beach and Discovery Park will be totally closed on Saturday.
Rangers say the parks will be closed due to concerns over three large unpermitted events planned on Saturday.
Park officials told CBS13 on Wednesday one of the unpermitted events was a birthday party.
The multi-use trail will remain open and the park will reopen on Sunday.
Freedom is so passe’.