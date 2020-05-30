SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More crowds of protesters gathered in Sacramento on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Protesters descended onto the state Capitol grounds Saturday morning before making their way down K Street to the Golden 1 Center.

From there, the crowd of several hundred people moved onto Interstate 5 and shut down the roadway Saturday afternoon.

The glass doors at the front of the Sacramento County Jail were also smashed sometime just before 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said nine officers were injured and two people arrested in Friday’s protests in Oak Park.

Sacramento police said seven officers received minor injures after large items – like bricks and rocks – were thrown at them. Two California Highway Patrol officers also suffered minor injuries during the protest, the agency said.

In a statement on the protests going on around the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom said:

“Over the last few days, we have seen millions of people lift their voices in anger, rightfully outraged at how systemic racism is allowed to persist. Every single day, people of color are disadvantaged and discriminated against. Black and Latino men in particular face mortal danger all across this country simply because of their race. Every person who has raised their voice should be heard. “I want to thank all those who helped protect human life last night and today – from community members who exercised their right to protest peacefully and encouraged others to do the same, to the law enforcement officers who faced what were, at times, challenging conditions. “In California and across the country, there are indications that violent actors may be attempting to use these protests for their own agendas. We are closely monitoring organizing by violent extremist organizations ahead of tonight. To those who seek to exploit Californians’ pain to sow chaos and destruction, you are not welcome. Our state and nation must build from this moment united and more resolved than ever to address racism and its root causes.”

Saturday’s protests are still underway. We will update this story as new information becomes available.