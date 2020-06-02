



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the fifth day of George Floyd demonstrations, protestors gathered at the State Capitol to once again make their presence known.

The group of passionate and peaceful demonstrators convened on Capitol Mall to protest police brutality and remember the life of George Floyd.

A large group of doctors and nurses gathered at the protest and knelt in protest of police brutality.

Around 6 p.m., another group of protesters marched to the east steps of the capitol joining the group of medical professionals. Chanting “George Floyd” with their hands up, the protesters took a knee and asked CHP officers stationed on the capitol steps to join them, but officers did not.

Nurse & Doctors kneel in silence out front of the #California state capitol in protest of police brutality. @CBSSacramento All while the #California national guard looks on. pic.twitter.com/UYb2Gr5OHX — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 3, 2020

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark who was shot several times and killed by Sacramento police officers back in 2018, is once again supporting protestors in the fight against injustice.

The crowd has been reflecting on what’s happened over the last few days and what they can do to make a change. All of this while members of the California National Guard, which was deployed after several nights of civil unrest, look on.

Over the weekend, there was vandalism and looting in Sacramento, but the group at the capitol Tuesday showed there is a major distinction between the people who were causing damage and the ones who are here to protest police brutality.

#HappeningNow Another evening of protests in the Downtown area. The National Guard just arrived @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/L8oshCVxqM — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 3, 2020

A curfew remains in effect in Sacramento and starts at 8 p.m. Last night at least 50 people were arrested for breaking the curfew around 10 p.m. after a large, peaceful protest had ended.

READ MORE: At Least 50 Arrested After Sacramento Curfew Goes Into Effect