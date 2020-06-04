SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Demonstrations in Sacramento drew thousands to the capital city in protest of police brutality.
Now, it seems as though California is battling two threats: the public health crisis of coronavirus and racial injustice.
But, with massive protests at the state Capitol, in downtown Sacramento, and outside of police departments, experts say a spike in coronavirus cases could be inevitable.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there might be some more outbreaks or sporadic clusters associated with events,” Jeffrey Klausner, professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said.
Klausner said it may be a while before we know just how many people test positive.
“Right now we cannot link the demonstrations with an increase in COVID-19 cases. That usually takes at least a week after kind of any kind of exposure or any kind of activity to see an increase in cases,” he said.
Lawaun Clark is aware of the risk that comes with being a part of the large crowds, but for him, it’s a risk worth taking.
“Coronavirus is definitely something that’s popped up that’s new, but I’m black every day of the week. I’m black every day,” Clark said. “This is more important than the coronavirus right now.“
Protestors who spoke with CBS13 insist they’re making a real effort to respect the public health guidelines.
“There’s definitely a respect of social distancing,” Sierra Deblonk of Sacramento said.
Something they say was ignored during demonstrations protesting the stay-at-home orders.
“There wasn’t an understanding of the fact that this is deadly that this is killing people,” Rye Direnzo said.
Dr. Klausner says with these frequent mass gatherings health officials should prepare for a possible surge.
“That’s why we really need to make sure our public health systems are working that they’re monitoring cases,” Klausner said.
Most protesters have been seen wearing masks, but certainly a number of people who have chosen not to. Social distancing rules are still in effect.