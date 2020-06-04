



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Demonstrations in Sacramento drew thousands to the capital city in protest of police brutality.

Now, it seems as though California is battling two threats: the public health crisis of coronavirus and racial injustice.

But, with massive protests at the state Capitol, in downtown Sacramento, and outside of police departments, experts say a spike in coronavirus cases could be inevitable.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there might be some more outbreaks or sporadic clusters associated with events,” Jeffrey Klausner, professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said.

Klausner said it may be a while before we know just how many people test positive.

“Right now we cannot link the demonstrations with an increase in COVID-19 cases. That usually takes at least a week after kind of any kind of exposure or any kind of activity to see an increase in cases,” he said.