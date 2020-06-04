



– The curfew instituted in Sacramento this week as a result of the rioting and looting that unfolded during the George Floyd protests will remain in effect through the weekend, according to city officials.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California sent a letter on Thursday to Mayor Darrell Steinberg and city council demanding the curfew be lifted within 24 hours, stating that curfews of such matter are in violation of the First Amendment.

Mary Lynne Vellinga, communications director with the City of Sacramento, said the situation may be reevaluated but the plan is to keep the curfew in effect.

Today we added the city of Sacramento to our earlier demand for the immediate lifting of curfews imposed over the last few days. These sweeping measures violate our First Amendment rights! pic.twitter.com/88iulRQMP0 — ACLU of Northern CA (@ACLU_NorCal) June 4, 2020

The curfew was enacted after rioters and looters struck several businesses and buildings throughout the city as crowds across the nation gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Sacramento’s curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day until further notice.

On Wednesday, the ACLU demanded curfews be lifted at several other counties throughout the state, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Napa.