SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Fire investigators now believe they know what sparked a wildfire that destroyed several homes and burned hundreds of acres in Suisun City on Wednesday.
Investigators said on Thursday they found evidence of an illegal burn in 10-feet tall brush behind the Suisun Wildlife Center. It appears to have been a make-shift grill, firefighters say.
The Suisun Wildlife Center had no knowledge of the illegal burn. Investigators say they aren’t sure if the homeless or other people may have been using it.
Three homes were destroyed in the fire, while another 11 others were damaged. Fanned by dry conditions, high temperatures and wind, the fire burned more than 300 acres.
Several animals at the wildlife center died in the fire, including three owls and some squirrels.