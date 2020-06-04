Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The bomb squad was called out to the San Joaquin County courthouse after a report of a suspicious package Thursday evening.

After evaluating the package, police say the package was rendered safe and it did not contain explosive materials.

According to Stockton police, the package was found taped to the front doors of the courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated.

In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the package had an anti-law enforcement message written on it.

Police asked people to avoid the area as the assess the situation.

 

