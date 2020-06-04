Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The bomb squad was called out to the San Joaquin County courthouse after a report of a suspicious package Thursday evening.
After evaluating the package, police say the package was rendered safe and it did not contain explosive materials.
UPDATE: The suspicious package was rendered safe and it did not contain any explosive materials.
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 5, 2020
According to Stockton police, the package was found taped to the front doors of the courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated.
In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the package had an anti-law enforcement message written on it.
Police asked people to avoid the area as the assess the situation.