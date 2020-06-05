Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A Fair Oaks man is behind bars after a fatal collision in Carmichael Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Adrian Philip Almaraz was driving on Manzanita Avenue Friday morning when he collided with a pedestrian on a motorized scooter, a power pole, and a Toyota Camry.
A 66-year-old Carmichael man was riding that scooter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers believe Almaraz swerved into oncoming traffic while driving north on Manzanita, drove up on the sidewalk, and collided with the man on the scooter.
He was booked in the Sacramento County Jail on felony DUI charges.