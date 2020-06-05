Roger Goodell: NFL Was Wrong For Not Listening To Players Earlier About RacismIn a video statement, Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who faced a backlash from the league and others for kneeling before games while the National Anthem played to protest police brutality.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.

Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart SeasonThe NBA will restart with the top 22 teams playing a shortened regular season to determine seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff.

Russell Wilson: Colin Kaepernick Was 'Trying To Do The Right Thing' Through His ProtestsSeattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he is "staggered" by events in the US in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.