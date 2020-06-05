



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s officially been one week since protests over the death of George Floyd began in Sacramento and demonstrators continue the fight against police brutality.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento is leading the protest in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento, the home of Mayor Darrell Steinberg. They’re hoping to make a clear statement to the mayor that they want to see major change and reform in the city.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, the protesters blocked an intersection in Steinberg’s neighborhood, demanding he lift the curfew.

READ ALSO: Peaceful Protesters Take To Sacramento Streets For Seventh Night, ACLU Demands Curfew Be Lifted

Happening now: @blmsacramento blocks an intersection in #sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinbergs neighborhood. The group is demanding the Mayor end the curfew. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/bE61ZaodIf — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 6, 2020

Organizers say they are asking the mayor to take a deeper look into a number of city policies including policing tactics.

CBS13 asked Mayor Steinberg how he feels that demonstrators are protesting in his neighborhood and he says he respects their right to protest and understand their concerns.

“We have had more than our share of police and sheriff shootings of African American men,” Steinberg said. “It’s long past time to look at what must change between the police and our communities.“

Tanya Faison leading the @BLMSacramento protest outside ot Mayor Darrell Steinbergs home. Police are nearby. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ob4XEXI81U — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 6, 2020

Steinberg says he understands the passion and the need for change.

“I am not looking on behalf of our city to ‘get through this,'” he said. “I want us to get back to some form of stability so that peaceful protest can continue.“

The 8 p.m. curfew is still in effect in Sacramento. Steinberg said he’s hoping to be able to end the curfew by the end of the weekend.

The southbound off-ramp from Interstate 5 to Florin Road has been closed, according to Caltrans. Police say road closures in the area of Florin Road and Greenhaven Road and in effect.

Steinberg tweeted about the protests Friday evening around 8 p.m. saying the demonstration was “a powerful and necessary expression of the anger and demand for greater change in our city and in our country.”

https://twitter.com/Mayor_Steinberg/status/1269097909179445249