“El Dorado County residents have made significant sacrifices to ensure the level of COVID-19 remains low,” said Board Chair Brian Veerkamp. “Coupled with the fact that a preponderance of businesses throughout the County is reliant upon tourism, we believe it is both possible and important that we be able to open more widely in a safe, reasonable manner.”

NEW APP: Download the new and improved CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

The letter says businesses in the county have already developed safety plans to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and “are awaiting guidelines to finalize them and be in a position to safely reopen.”