ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a grass fire between residential areas in Antelope Friday afternoon.
A Sacramento Metro Fire spokesperson said the fire near Poker Lane and no structures are threatened.
The fire spread about 10 acres. Metro Fire said the spread has been stopped, but the strong winds are making containment a challenge.
#PokerFire video pic.twitter.com/0jL6P1xtKu
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 5, 2020
It’s in the area of Poker Lane, Rich Lane and Hawkeye Lane. Road closures are in effect.
Firefighters say the fire was caused by someone mowing this afternoon. They recommend mowing in the morning when it’s cool and not windy.
Approximate #PokerFire area pic.twitter.com/OjK5g5PZz6
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 5, 2020
This story will be updated.