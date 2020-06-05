STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department announced road closures may be implemented on Friday evening as a march conducted by Black Lives Matter was underway in the city.

The department said that streets in the March Lane and Pacific Avenue area would possibly be closed for public safety.

Traffic Alert: Due to the demonstration march, please avoid the streets in the March Lane and Pacific Avenue area as it may be necessary to close streets throughout the evening for public safety. Updates will continue through social media. pic.twitter.com/Nn4lOLbA16 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 6, 2020

“Please know we support your right to free speech, but please exercise that right in a safe & respectful manner. Violence or property damage will not be tolerated,” the department said in a tweet.

The organizers of the march – Markis Sosa, Dionne Smith, DeMar Johnson and Paul Brinkley – planned the event for 6:30 p.m. at the corner of March Lane and Pacific Avenue.

Organizers called for those in attendance to wear black to the march in honor of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

On Friday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located rocks and a metal pipe hidden near the Lincoln Center area.

A peaceful protest is scheduled tonight in the March Ln/Pacific Av area. We support peaceful protests & our goal is to keep our citizens safe. Pics below are items found in bushes of local businesses. If you see suspicious activity, call 209.468.4400 or 911 for an emergency. pic.twitter.com/0bLK54OeCk — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) June 5, 2020

The sheriff’s office said the items were not in the area before Friday and call on the community to report any suspicious activity to authorities to keep the protest peaceful.

The Stockton protest is a developing story. We will keep you updated on this situation as it progresses.