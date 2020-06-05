  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after the Sacramento Police Department said a man was stabbed to death in South Sacramento on Thursday night.

Authorities said the victim was located with a life-threatening stab wound at around 9:45 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 26th Avenue.

Despite lifesaving measures from Sacramento Fire Department personnel, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspect or motive information was available.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

