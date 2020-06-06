VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The U.S. Postal Service announced on Saturday that an employee at a Vacaville Post Office tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency said cleaning protocols will be enhanced across the facility, but did not say which location in the city the employee worked at.

The Postal Service said other employees were already notified and that the risk to other employees is believed to be low.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the agency said in a news release.

The CDC’s website states “that it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging. However, it may be possible that people can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

Officials recommend frequent handwashing and proper social distancing protocols during the pandemic.