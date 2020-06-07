WINTERS (CBS13) – The Davis family saw the rush of fire crews as they left their neighborhood. Jonathan and Joanna could only hope they would still have a home to return to.

“We couldn’t go back and grab anything,” said Jonathan.

Fast-moving flames and a wall of smoke pushed people from their homes in Winters.

“[The fire was] pretty close, particularly around midnight last night. A lot of flames,” said Paul Griffin.

“At least one family I know of lost their house so that immediately crossed my mind because all night I didn’t know if we’d have a house to go back to,” said Jonathan.

Meadow Davis had more than her house on her mind. She worried about her favorite toys.

“My stuffed animal named Scroungy. He’s really special. He was my dad’s when he was a baby,” said Meadow.

Firefighters struggling in steep terrain had to launch a heavy air attack as the flames ate up nearly 2,000 acres and burned several structures. Windy conditions didn’t make things any easier.

“The wind is always a worry but in certain areas where there was that concern we were able to get some dozers out, we got crews out on the ground and we’re putting out those hot spots,” said Cal Fire PIO Will Powers.

They’re efforts the Davis family appreciates, and what spared their home and even Meadow’s favorite stuffy.

“We went home and it was so smokey we opened the windows and doors and decided to come back to town to let it air out,” said Jonathan.