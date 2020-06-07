SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The number of victims shot at a South Sacramento house party on Saturday night was updated to five and the Sacramento Police Department said one of those victims died in the hospital.

The shooting was reported at around 7:20 p.m. from the 2900 block of Gardendale Road and police said it stemmed from an argument.

Sacramento police said medics took three of the victims to the hospital and the other two took themselves to the hospital. Four of the victims, including the decedent, were adult males. Police said the fifth victim was a 16-year-old male.

The four surviving victims are expected to survive, authorities said.

No identifying information was released and no arrests have been announced.