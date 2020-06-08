Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — A local youth softball league is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed a storage shed in Davis.
The fire happened last night at Mace Ranch. The Davis Youth Softball Association says all of their equipment was destroyed.
Volunteers say it took two years to raise the money for the equipment and replacing it will take thousands of dollars. Families we spoke to say they’re devastated.
“…There has been a lot of efforts. A lot of people working really hard. Spending money and time. Got a lot of sweat equity here so the first reaction was pretty sad. A little bit of anger but mainly sad,” Chuck Adams, whose daughter plays softball, said.
The fire is still under investigation.