



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A fourth local police department has prohibited the use of the carotid hold.

The Elk Grove Police Department announced Monday evening it has immediately prohibited the use of the carotid control hold.

In a press release, Chief of Police Timothy Albright wrote, “In collaboration with the Chief’s Advisory Board (CAB) and in hearing the concerns of the citizens of Elk Grove, we have moved forward in removing and prohibiting this use of force technique from our policy.”

Law enforcement use of the carotid hold has come under heavy scrutiny after the death of Minnesota man George Floyd. In the video that has sparked widespread condemnation and protests, an officer can be seen holding Floyd down using the controversial hold.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed California’s Department of Peace Officer Standards and Training to stop teaching it.

“I am immediately directing POST, which is our police officers training, to end the training of that practice, and I could not be more pleased,” Newsom said in a news conference on Friday. “No sooner did we make a commitment on this proposal that a member of the legislature, Mike Gibson, to his credit, just introduced a piece of legislation that I will support and sign as soon as it gets to my desk to legislatively end that practice in the state of California.”

The Woodland Police Department also announced it will no longer use the restraint Monday, joining the Sacramento and Davis police departments.