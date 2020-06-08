SONORA (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in Sonora Saturday afternoon for reportedly trying to steal a vehicle near Downtown Plaza.

Officers say they responded to the scene to find 29-year-old Roni Hatton and 28-year-old John McAdoo running away. After a foot chase, officers took the pair into custody and found McAdoo was in possession of metal knuckles.

Witnesses told police the pair was standing outside a business for an “extended period of time” when Hatton took keys from the victim and got into the victim’s vehicle with McAdoo. Hatton couldn’t get the vehicle to start, so they ran away but were confronted by the victim and bystanders.

Hatton was booked on charges of attempted vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and resisting arrest. McAdoo was booked on suspicion of possessing stolen property, having metal knuckles, conspiracy to commit a crime, and resisting arrest.

They were both released because of the $0 bail order.