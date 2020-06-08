Comments
SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) — Police in Sutter Creek are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a church parking lot Sunday morning.
Sutter Creek Police say in the late morning hours Sunday, the blue 2002 Saturn sedan was taken from the parking lot while the owner attended a service.
The theft was caught on video and officers are looking to find the vehicle and suspect. They say the sedan has a California license plate 4YUZ141.
If you see the vehicle, police say you should call 911 and not contact the occupants.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department.