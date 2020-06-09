Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — PG&E crews are dealing with a broken gas line in Elk Grove early Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
The scene is near Babson and Lakepoint drives.
Babson Drive and Lakepoint Drive is closed as @PGE4Me works a broken gas line. There is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. We will keep you updated as the information comes in. pic.twitter.com/gS8Kg5m8S8
— EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) June 9, 2020
Elk Grove police say PG&E crews are at the scene dealing with the gas line. Police stress there is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood.
People are being asked to avoid the area, however.
It’s unclear exactly how the gas line was broken.
More information to come.