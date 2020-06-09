Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Pacific Gas and Electric Company

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — PG&E crews are dealing with a broken gas line in Elk Grove early Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The scene is near Babson and Lakepoint drives.

Elk Grove police say PG&E crews are at the scene dealing with the gas line. Police stress there is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood.

People are being asked to avoid the area, however.

It’s unclear exactly how the gas line was broken.

More information to come.

