MODESTO (CBS13) — Bowling is right up 16-year-old Jacob Gaddam’s alley.

With talent to spare, the Modesto native has become a household name in the world of bowling. Jacob is legally blind and hearing impaired. His tenacious spirit and passion for life has led to national titles and mega stats.

“I’ve shot a few 300’s, and one 800 series, and last season I clocked in at a 234 average,” Jacob said.

The teen picked up his first bowling ball at the age of five, and a few years later, the family recruited coach Scott Bartlow.

“We did a lot of hands-on, pushing him back and trying to get him to walk straighter. It took a while, but he eventually got it and he’s very good,” Bartlow said.

Knocking down one pin at a time is also how Jacob tackles life.

“One thing I’ve always told him is you’re going to have to learn how to live in this world, the world’s not going to stop and bend to you,” mom Sherry Gaddam said.

“I will admit I have a stubborn side. When someone tells me I can’t do that, I will do it just to prove it wrong,” Jacob said.

The next play for the bowler is splitting from Northern California to hopefully attend the Helen Keller National Center in New York.

“They have a lot of resources for him, and they’ll also explore the opportunities for him to be whatever instead of limitations, they’re going to explore the possibilities of what he can be,” dad Isaac Gaddam said.

Becoming a pro bowler is Jacob’s dream, but he also has a few other goals he wants to accomplish.

“I want to try and become a mechanic for a boat or be with animals because I love love animals, and if those things don’t work then I’ll fall to my backup plan and become a braille teacher,” Jacob said.