ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A mosquito sample from Elk Grove has tested positive for West Nile virus – the first positive test of the season for the area.

Officials with the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito Vector Control District says the sample was taken from the area near Bond Road and Highway 99.

Vector control says warm weather means increased numbers of mosquitoes – and faster spread of the virus.

“It’s important for residents to take these findings seriously and do everything they can to protect themselves,” said district manager Gary Goodman in a statement on Wednesday.

A couple of weeks ago, a bird found near Carmichael had also tested positive for West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is a potentially deadly disease that can infect humans. In California last year, vector control says there were 225 confirmed human cases of WNV as well as six deaths.

Officials urge people to wear effective insect repellent. People are also urged to report dead birds and neglected pools.