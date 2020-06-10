  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin is reopening on Friday.

Park officials say all attractions will be open, but they will be enforcing social distancing.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations since only 10 guests will be allowed in each area at one time. The park is asking guests to only visit with members of their household.

Quarry Park said a no-touch thermometer will be used at check-in before guests enter the gear-up area. Additionally, each guest will get a new pair of gloves.

Guests are asked to wear masks while in common areas.

 

