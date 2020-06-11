  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Online scams related to COVID-19 are the number one complaint from California consumers, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Most of the complaints involve reports about items not arriving on time or not at all. Some items, when they do arrive are different than advertised, according to Juliana Gruenwald Henderson with the FTC’s Office of Public Affairs.

Between January 1 through June 8, 2020, California consumers reported losing a total of more than $7.9 million to fraud related to the pandemic, with a median loss of $300. Other top COVID-19-related fraud complaints include reports about vacations and travel problems and text messages.

