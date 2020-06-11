'Their Tactics Are Out Of The Mafia Playbook': Mr. Pickle's In Davis Shut Down After Franchise Owner Compares Black Lives Matter To KKKMr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop in Davis was shut down by its corporate offices after the franchise owner sent an email to employees containing reportedly racist content.

Statewide Hunt On For Gunman Who Ambushed Central California DeputyHundreds of California police officers were hunting Thursday for a gunman suspected of opening fire at a police station, hitting a deputy in the head and killing a transient with a bullet to the back of his head.

Online Shopping Scams Top List Of Coronavirus-Related Fraud Reports In CaliforniaOnline scams related to COVID-19 are the number one complaint from California consumers, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Black Entrepreneurs Visiting Upscale Neighborhoods Mistaken For ProtestersA motivational trip to look at estate homes in El Dorado Hills and other upscale neighborhoods quickly turned troubling for Malachi Turner and his team of around 20 entrepreneurs on June 1.