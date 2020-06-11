Filed Under:Placer County News, Placer County Sheriff's Office

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a grass fire in Placer County that has prompted evacuations.

Cal Fire said the 50-acre fire started as a vehicle fire and spread to vegetation nearby at Watt and Walerga.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are evacuating residents near Walerga Road due to the fire.

Road closures are in place along PFE Road from Watt to Walerga, and on Walerga from PFE to Doyle Ranch.

No structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

This story will be updated. 

