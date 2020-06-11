What's Being Done To Protect Jails From COVID-19 As The $0 Bail Order ExpiresThere’s new concern surrounding the Auburn jail after 12 inmates and one correctional officer tested positive.

49 minutes ago

This Week In Politics With Gary DietrichCBS13 political analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest in California politics this week. (6/11/20)

51 minutes ago

Placer County Grass Fire Prompts EvacuationsFirefighters are responding to a grass fire in Placer County that has prompted evacuations.

53 minutes ago

EDD Missing Data: How Many Are Still Waiting For First Payments?Gov. Gavin Newsom promised he’d get us answers about how many of the newly unemployed had actually been paid, but after that press conference, the Employment Development Department told CBS13 – it didn’t know.

53 minutes ago

National Guard Deployment Cost $25 Million In CaliforniaThe National Guard was deployed to help local law enforcement respond to civil unrest.

58 minutes ago