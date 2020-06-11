Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a grass fire in Placer County that has prompted evacuations.
Cal Fire said the 50-acre fire started as a vehicle fire and spread to vegetation nearby at Watt and Walerga.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are evacuating residents near Walerga Road due to the fire.
Road closures are in place along PFE Road from Watt to Walerga, and on Walerga from PFE to Doyle Ranch.
No structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.
#WattFire off PFE Rd and Watt Ave in Placer County is 50 acres 75 % contained. @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/IaLQTAqDot
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 12, 2020
This story will be updated.