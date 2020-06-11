OAK PARK (CBS13) — Police say a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 4000 block of Broadway in Oak Park.

According to a press release from Sacramento Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 4 p.m. on June 9. They found an adult female with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene. She was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators do not believe the woman was the intended target, the release said. Police said they believe the shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contacted the Sacramento Police Department.

According to the release, Sacramento police have investigated approximately 25 shootings within city limits in the last few weeks, three of which resulted in homicides. Detectives believe several of the shootings are gang related.