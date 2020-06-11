SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Starting Friday, gyms in counties across California, including Sacramento County, will be open for business.

Gyms will be expected to follow state public health guidelines to keep facilities clean and maintain proper social distancing protocols.

“We do check the symptoms. We have them use the hand sanitizer when they come in and then they can enter,” Larry Gilzean, president of Spare Time Sports Clubs, said.

Gilzean said members will be asked to pre-screen before coming to the gym and will be asked again about symptoms upon arrival. Spare Times Sports Clubs in Natomas has been forced to furlough several of their employees since the stay-at-home orders went into effect and are excited to open their doors once again.

“It’s been a very difficult time we’re very very eager to get reopened, get our members back in here,” Gilzean said.

Members can expect to see less equipment as well as arrows on the ground to designate pathways and workout areas. The gym staff will do regular cleanings throughout the day but ask that member do their part to keep the place clean.