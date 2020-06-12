SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire in east Sacramento County prompted evacuations Friday afternoon.

The scene was near Grant Line Road and Kiefer Boulevard. As of around 7:15 p.m., Cal Fire says approximately 5,042 acres have burned and it’s about 60% contained. Just after 6 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the forward progress of the fire has stopped.

Evacuations were ordered for homes near and around Glory Lane. Praire City OHV Park was also evacuated. At around 3 p.m., Folsom fire officials said the fire had jumped Scott Road and crews were working to prevent the blaze from jumping White Rock Road.

Hand crews working hard to get these flames under control. @CAL_FIRE has contained 30% of the fire & atleast 4500 acres have already burned. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/SAMB3KIjgZ — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 13, 2020

Don Durbin, the owner of All Star Karting on White Rock Road, was told to leave immediately and wasn’t sure if he’d have anything to come back to.

“They came and said we need to evacuate the park, everybody,” Durbin said. “Quite frankly it was very emotional and if I think about it right now I’ll get emotional.”

Just two months ago he opened his go-kart track that came just yards away from burning down.

“Two hundred yards is what the firefighters said. It would have ruined us,” Durbin said.

Cal Fire used its entire arsenal to fight the flames during an unusually tough battle.

“We had our full force of all of our ground and air resources,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brian Eagan said.

With few access roads, rough terrain, and heavy winds, getting to the fire wasn’t easy.

“We had our engines, our bulldozers, our hand crews, our copters, and our air tankers,” Eagan said. “We’re here to help and we want to make sure we’re defending people’s properties.”

But with a little help from Mother Nature, they were able to get a handle on it. Scattered showers rolled through the area, bringing some much-needed rain to the firefight.

After a brief but heavy rain & hard work from @CAL_FIRE, the Grant fire seems to be much more under control. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/aqrvUtwVBx pic.twitter.com/SiUTqglwh9 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) June 13, 2020

Dubin is hoping he’ll be able to reopen in a couple of weeks and said Cal Fire is got an open invitation.

“Told them when all this is over and we get back going again, you got to come back and have a day and ride the go-karts,” he said.

Cal Fire said they’ll be on the scene for the next couple days mopping up and making sure the fire is completely under control.