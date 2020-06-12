AUBURN (CBS13) – A man taken into custody is accused of threatening to stab a 58-year-old victim near a train station early Friday, the Auburn Police Department said.

Authorities said the suspect, Christopher Young, 38, is a transient out of Roseville.

Auburn police said officers responded just before 7 a.m. to reports of a man armed with a knife threatening to kill someone at the train station on Nevada Street.

A large knife fell to the ground when Young complied with officers’ orders to show his hands, police said.

Young is being held in the South Placer Jail on $140,000 bail and faces charges of criminal threats and brandishing a weapon.

Auburn police said Young and the victim were unknown to each other and the reason for the threat is unclear.

“Credit goes to the officers for a quick response which prevented a dangerous situation from escalating,” Lieutenant Michael Garlock said. “The Department will not stand for violent acts in the community.”