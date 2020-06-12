SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eager customers headed out early Friday afternoon to check out the bar scene that is slowly coming back to life in Sacramento.

R Street was flooded with people eager to be out after months of staying home.

“It feels like going to a concert for the first time,” said Alex Oko.

Restaurants have been slowly building back their customers for a couple of weeks now. And now the bars have their chance for the first time.

“We have a lot of regulars at the bar who we haven’t seen in months and months,” Oko said.

Pine Cove Tavern in Sacramento had a steady stream of customers all day Friday. The tavern has hand sanitizer and masks available for customers at the front door and is doing temperature checks.

Inside the bar, you’re allowed to sit with your group but you must stay six feet away from others.

“With the guidance we’ve been given, it’s pretty much ‘figure it out on your own,’” said Michael Rademaker, the owner Pine Cove Tavern.

It creates a completely new vibe that might take some getting used to.

“Everybody goes to the bar to talk with people and now it’s going to be yelling at other tables,” Rademaker said.

This is how the social scene will carry on amid COVID-19.

“I think the more that we are in these situations socially, it gets easier. It becomes normal,” said Josh Zonneveld.