ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man arrested in Roseville is accused of vandalizing multiple homes and vehicles and attempting to steal a vehicle before being found hiding under newspapers by law enforcement, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Authorities said Jason Ussery, 39, of Citrus Heights, was calling out a woman’s name when he began approaching three homes on Powles Court on Tuesday night.

After residents of the first home said no one by the name lived there, Ussery approached the home next door and began kicking the front door, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Ussery kicked in the metal security screen door and smashed out the door lock before deputies’ arrival. The front door, porch light and windows to both vehicles at the home were all damaged, deputies said. Ussery is accused of attempting to steal one of those vehicles by tampering with the ignition.

Ussery approached a third home while continuing to yell the same name and shattered the bedroom window, damaged a side door, forcibly broke into a storage space on the side of the house and threw its contents all over the ground outside, the sheriff’s office said.

Ussery faces charges of burglary, vandalism and tampering with a motor vehicle, but has since been released from custody due to the statewide emergency zero bail order.