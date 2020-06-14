STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people in custody are accused of robbing the same store at gunpoint twice in the same day, the Stockton Police Department said.

Stockton police said Jose Jacinto, 27, and Kayla Riddle, 23, entered a store at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday on the 8000 block of North El Dorado Street. Police said one of the suspects held the employee at the register at gunpoint while the other stole merchandise.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving in a blue sedan.

Approximately one hour later, Jacinto and Riddle entered the same store and pointed a gun at a different employee who was behind the register and this time demanded money from the register, authorities said.

The two suspects took the money and left in the same blue sedan, police said.

Stockton police said officers later located the vehicle and arrested Jacinto and Riddle during a traffic stop.

Jacinto and Riddle both face charges of robbery and weapons charges.