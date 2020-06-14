WATERFORD (CBS13) – A 13-year-old boy drowned after being separated from his family while swimming in the Tuolumne River in Waterford on Sunday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities said the body of the boy was found just before 2 p.m. in the water near the 290 block of Hickman Road near River Park. He was pronounced dead prior to an emergency helicopter’s arrival, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the boy, from Hayward, was swimming with his family approximately 200 yards near a bridge located in the river.

“It should be noted the current of the water in and around the Tuolumne River can appear calmer than they actually are, thus giving recreational users a false sense of security when either swimming, boating or rafting,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.