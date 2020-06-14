  • CBS13On Air

Fort Bragg, George Floyd

FORT BRAGG (CBS13) – Fort Bragg in Mendocino County is responding to the public outcry to drop its Confederate name.

The city, located on the Northern California Coast, was named after Confederate Army General Braxton Bragg who had previously fought in the Mexican-American War.

A post to the city’s Facebook page said officials will discuss plans to put the name change on the ballot later this month.

If the motion passes, voters will decide in November.

The call for change comes as nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and other black men in police custody continue on.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in late May when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was in handcuffs.

In the midst of the ongoing protests, several Confederate statues have been destroyed and removed across the country.

  2. Rosie says:
    June 15, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Absolutely ridiculous!!!

    Reply

