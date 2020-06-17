Comments
RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Rio Linda Blvd Wednesday evening.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Deputies found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. They began life-saving measures but fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said homicide detectives are responding to the scene. There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.
The victim has not yet been identified.