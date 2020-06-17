Comments
GALT (CBS13) — Cal Fire says a 60-acre vegetation fire is threatened structures in Galt Wednesday afternoon.
As of 4:45 p.m., firefighters said the forward spread of the fire had been stopped and it was 5% contained. One structure was damaged and some remain threatened in the area.
The fire is off of E. Liberty Road and Highway 88, east of Galt. According to Cal Fire, several ground and air resources have responded to the scene.
Firefighters are asking the public to stay out of the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.