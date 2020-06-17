NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match Airs On CBS Saturday, June 27The league's last two champions will square off in the opening match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup live on CBS Saturday June 27.

Harbour Town Golf Links Profile: Shot-Making Excellence Required At RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links, home of this week's RBC Heritage, offers a strategic minimalist design within the serene setting of Hilton Head.

NFL Commissioner Goodell Encourages Team To Sign KaepernickRoger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season.

Turlock Schools Require COVID-19 Waiver For Summer Sports WorkoutsAs some districts debate how fall sports will work, Turlock Unified Schools have already jumped into summer workouts, but there’s a catch. Parents have to sign a COVID-19 waiver, protecting the school from lawsuits.