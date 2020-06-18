SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Californians must now wear masks in public.

The mandate from the Governor’s office came Thursday after an increase in coronavirus cases across the state. Leaders say it’s because people are not taking safety precautions. There’s been a debate amongst local county leaders about mandatory mask policies, and now the governor took that mandate into his own hands.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been mixed reviews about whether you should have to wear a mask.

“I think they’re a little bit unnecessary especially seeing the new developments like the CDC saying the death rate is lower,” said Ethan Schriver in Elk Grove.

At times, it’s become a political symbol, and there’s been a lot of confusion on whether it really keeps you safe.

“A lot of confusion for sure,” said Schriver.

Until now, state Public Health Officials had only recommended you wear one. They say if a mask is worn by someone with the virus, it’s shown to decrease the chances of spreading it.

READ: Guidelines And Exemptions To California’s New Mask Order

“It is going to help other people if you protect yourself,” said Monica Zamora.

Craig Schriver said, “All in all, I just try to use common sense and not wear the mask but keep my distance.”

Some have openly rebelled against any mask directive, calling it government overreach.

Ethan Shriver said, “I don’t like- like any government overreach like that where it’s not really keeping people safe in my opinion. It’s kind of just for show.”

Craig Shriver said, “I’m not in favor of that that’s too much. I don’t think the government should impose that much restriction on us.”

But why now? Newsom said with rising numbers, there are fewer people wearing masks putting at risk the progress the state’s made fighting the virus.

Leaders with the state say the guidance is enforceable if necessary, as a misdemeanor carrying a financial penalty or other penalties. As for who would enforce it, state agencies like CalOSHA may take action.